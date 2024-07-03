Baahubali actor Sathyaraj sports blonde hairstyle; viral post suggests cool look is for Rajinikanth starrer Coolie

Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie is one of the most exciting announcements made this year. The film, helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj, has already generated huge buzz amongst fans and on social media after its first glimpse was unveiled.

As per reports, the team has commenced the shoot schedule of the upcoming mass entertainer as well. Amid this, a photo of Sathyaraj has surfaced online which allegedly reveals his first look from the movie Coolie. Have a look!

Sathyaraj's look from Coolie goes viral

On July 3, a photo was shared online, showing Sathyaraj in a never-seen-before look. The picture shows the Munjya actor sporting a rockstar-like hairdo.

The actor can be seen wearing a blonde wig along with sunglasses. He is seen wearing a striped t-shirt with a black checkered jacket.

Meanwhile, no official confirmation has been given by the makers or the actors about Sathyaraj’s character’s first-look poster from the film.

However, social media has gone crazy after seeing their Katappa in such a classy and massy avatar.

More about Coolie

Early reports state that Rajinikanth and the makers will be making a stand-alone movie titled Coolie, which will not be a part of Lokesh's LCU Universe.

Additionally, rumors have it that Sathyaraj has been cast as Rajinikanth's companion in the upcoming movie. For those who don't know, the pair last appeared together in the 1987 drama film Manathil Urudhi Vendum, which was directed by the renowned K. Balachander.

Coolie, which is touted as the largest action thriller project in history, it stars Rajinikanth in a new mass persona. Additionally, rumors have it that Shruti Haasan will play Rajinikanth's daughter in the movie.

The actors or directors have not yet released an official confirmation regarding these bits of information. The film will be produced under the Sun Pictures banner with Kalanithi Maran set to finance it. Anirudh Ravichander is locked in as the music composer.

Rajinikanth's upcoming films

Rajinikanth is getting ready for his next movie, Vettaiyan, which is directed by T J Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Amitabh Bachchan have significant roles in the movie.

The film is set to release on October 10, 2024, and will clash with Suriya’s Kanguva in the theaters.

