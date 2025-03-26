Coolie: Soubin Shahir raves about Nagarjuna Akkineni after Rajinikanth starrer’s shoot; ‘Swag was invented by you’

Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie wrapped up its shoot earlier this year, with the makers presenting a BTS wrap-up video. Now, actor Soubin Shahir has shared a new picture with Nagarjuna Akkineni, expressing his fanboy emotions.

In a post on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Nagarjuna Sir, it’s been an honour getting to know & working with you. What an Enigma. I’ve had some of the best times at the sets of ‘Coolie’ with you.”

“The ease, the Style, the Swag was all invented by you. I’ve not been able to stop fanboying or stop talking about you ever since I got back from the sets. I’m really hoping our paths cross again,” the actor added.

See the post here:

The movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is expected to be an action entertainer, with Rajinikanth playing a character with negative shades. Alongside the superstar, actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao are playing key roles.

With an already exciting ensemble cast, including Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles, the movie will also feature Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. Additionally, actress Pooja Hegde has been announced to perform a dance number in the film.

Regarding Soubin Shahir’s work, the actor was last seen in the movie Machante Maalakha. The comedy-drama, directed by Boban Samuel, was written by Ajeesh P. Thomas and produced by Abraham Mathew under the banner of Abaam Movies.

With Soubin in the lead, the movie featured an ensemble cast, including Dhyan Sreenivasan, Namitha Pramod, and Dileesh Pothan in prominent roles. While he is set to appear next in Coolie, Soubin will also be making his second directorial venture, featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead.

On the other hand, Nagarjuna Akkineni was last seen in Naa Saami Ranga, which was released in 2024. Besides Coolie, the actor will also appear in a key role in Kuberaa, starring Dhanush.