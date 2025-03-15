Coolie vs War 2: Rajinikanth’s actioner to release on a different weekend to avoid clash with Hrithik Roshan starrer; REPORT
The upcoming films Coolie and War 2 are likely to avoid a major box office clash. Read on for the latest update.
Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil action flick Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is one of the most highly anticipated projects. Fans are eager to see the spectacle the actor-director duo will bring to the screen as they collaborate for the first time.
Recently, reports suggested the film’s release might clash with another major project, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. It indicated that both big banner films were eyeing the same Independence Day weekend release. If the clash had occurred, it could have significantly impacted the box office performance of both films.
However, according to AndhraBoxOffice.com the release date conflict has been successfully avoided. Insiders reveal that after multiple discussions, the makers of both films have agreed to release them on different weekends.
As a result, Coolie will not release on the Independence Day weekend in August 2025 if War 2 secures that date. Further negotiations on the release schedule are still ongoing.
Meanwhile, the same report states that the makers of the Rajinikanth starrer are actively searching for distributors to ensure a successful pan-India release.
Recently, the film’s team celebrated director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s birthday on set, with several pictures and videos from the celebration going viral on social media.
For those unaware, Coolie boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Shoubin Shahir, and more.
Good Bad Ugly: Adhik Ravichandran’s fanboy moment directing Ajith Kumar, who performs age-defying stunts in THIS BTS clip