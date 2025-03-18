Prithviraj Sukumaran shares his 'fanboy' moment as Rajinikanth watches L2: Empuraan trailer; see PIC

L2: Empuraan is just days away from its grand release on March 27. While fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram to reveal the first person who got to watch it—none other than Rajinikanth.

Prithviraj shared a joyful photo with Thalaivar on social media, expressing his excitement after the Coolie actor watched the trailer. Calling him the "OG Superstar," the Aadujeevitham actor cherished the fanboy moment and penned a heartfelt note.

He wrote, "The very first person to watch the trailer of #L2E #EMPURAAN I will forever cherish what you said after watching it Sir! This meant the world to me! Fanboy forever! @rajinikanth #OGSuperstar."

Take a look at the post below:

Ahead of its release, L2: Empuraan was certified UA16+ by the CBFC on March 6, 2025, with a confirmed runtime of 2 hours and 59 minutes. The sequel explores the aftermath of Lucifer, focusing on Stephen Nedumpally’s role in Jatin’s rise to power while delving into his past and connections to Zayed Masood and the Khureshi-Ab'raam nexus.

L2: Empuraan is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan, and Subaskaran Allirajah, with Mohanlal in the lead role. Sujith Vaassudev handles the cinematography, while Akhilesh Mohan serves as the editor. The music for the film is composed by Deepak Dev.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj is set to play a key role in SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. He will also lead Vilayath Buddha.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth has recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Coolie. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie will also feature Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna, Upendra and several other actors in pivotal roles.

Additionally, Aamir Khan is set to make a special cameo appearance, while Pooja Hegde has been confirmed for a dance performance in the movie.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on upcoming movies.