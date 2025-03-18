Coolie: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller wraps shoot with UNSEEN visuals from sets

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to appear in the lead role in the action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. While an official release date hasn’t been announced yet, the makers have unveiled a promo for the movie after its shoot wrap-up.

In a recent social media post, the makers unveiled a never-before-seen BTS look from the Coolie sets, including the looks of Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, and others.

Talking about the movie, Coolie is expected to be an action entertainer, with Rajinikanth playing a negative-shade role. With the superstar in the lead, stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao are playing key roles.

With an already interesting ensemble cast of actors like Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj in pivotal characters, the movie will also have Aamir Khan in a cameo role. Moreover, actress Pooja Hegde has already been announced to play a dance appearance in the film.

Coming to director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s work front, the director had recently taken the internet by storm after he and Karthi appeared together. In the post, the actor instigated how Kaithi 2 would happen soon, ending rumors of it being again delayed.

In a recent interview, the director also explained that he is eager to further develop his cinematic universe, with a Rolex standalone movie and a Vikram sequel marking the end of the cinematic universe.

On the other hand, superstar Rajinikanth was last seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The police action drama featured him as an IPS officer and an expert in encounter cases. With Rajinikanth in the title character, the movie had an ensemble of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, and many more in key roles.

Apart from Coolie, Rajinikanth is also set to appear in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The upcoming sequel will serve as a follow-up to Jailer, with Rajinikanth reprising his role as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian.