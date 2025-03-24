Jailer 2: Rajinikanth’s action thriller sequel to reprise Mohanlal’s ‘Mathew’ cameo? Actor REACTS

Mohanlal has been making headlines lately, especially with the buzz around his highly anticipated Malayalam release, L2: Empuraan. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is set to hit the big screens on March 27. Amid this, the actor addressed speculation about his involvement in Jailer 2, having been a part of the first installment.

In a recent interview with Cinema Vikatan, Mohanlal shared that he has received several Tamil scripts recently but hasn’t been able to consider them due to his commitments to L2: Empuraan.

However, he playfully hinted that Jailer 2 is currently in the works and expressed his interest in joining the project if the makers approached him. In his words, “I got many scripts from Tamil, but I was a little busy with Empuraan and other projects. Now Jailer 2 has started, I will join the film if they call me.”

For those unaware, Mohanlal appeared in the first installment of the Rajinikanth starrer in a special cameo role as Mathew. While the Malayalam superstar has only teased the possibility of returning, it remains to be seen if he will reprise his popular role in the sequel.

Coming back to Mohanlal’s work front, all eyes are on his next big release, L2: Empuraan, the sequel to his 2019 blockbuster Lucifer.

The veteran Malayalam star will reprise his role as Stephen Nedumpully, and the film’s posters, teasers, and trailers have already promised an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience for fans.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan has witnessed massive pre-booking sales across India and overseas.

Written by Murali Gopy and produced by Anthony Perumbavoor, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Saikumar, and more.