It's a Wrap for Coolie: Lokesh Kanagaraj pens a note for Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni alongside unseen BTS pics

Coolie starring Rajinikanth in the lead role recently wrapped up its shoot after beginning work last year. Now, the director himself has penned a short note along with a series of images from the sets of Coolie.

Sharing the post on social media, Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, “IT’S A WRAP FOR #COOLIE. What an incredible experience it has been travelling with Rajinikanth sir, Nagarjuna sir, Upendra Rao sir, #SathyaRaj sir, #SoubinShahir sir, Shruti Haasan and the entire team. Will forever cherish this amazing experience.”

See the post here:

The post on social media by director Lokesh Kanagaraj presents the filmmaker along with Superstar Rajinikanth. Apart from the superstar, the director was also seen cutting a cake with other cast members like Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Reba Monica John.

Prior to Lokesh’s post, the makers of Coolie had also released a behind-the-scenes (BTS) promo, announcing the film’s wrap-up. While the official synopsis has yet to be revealed, Coolie is expected to be an action-packed entertainer, with Rajinikanth reportedly playing a character with negative shades.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also features superstars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles. Additionally, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is set to make a cameo appearance, and Pooja Hegde will be seen in a special dance number.

Regarding Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming projects, the director recently created a buzz online after appearing with actor Karthi in a social media post. In the post, Karthi hinted that Kaithi 2 would happen soon, putting an end to rumors of further delays.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Rajinikanth is set to appear next in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The sequel will serve as a follow-up to 2023’s Jailer, with Rajinikanth reprising his role as "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian. With this upcoming installment, the makers are expected to explore a more action-driven narrative, focusing heavily on the central character.