Coolie on OTT: Rajinikanth starrer’s streaming rights bought by THIS platform for a whopping Rs 120 crores?

Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie is gearing up for release this year and is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated films. According to a report by Koimoi, the movie has been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for a record-breaking price of Rs 120 crores. While an official confirmation is yet to be made, this deal makes it one of the highest-ever for digital streaming rights.

As per the same report, Rajinikanth’s blockbuster Jailer was bought by Amazon Prime Video for Rs 100 crores.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is an action entertainer featuring Rajinikanth in the lead role. While much about the plot remains undisclosed, the film is expected to be action-packed, with the superstar portraying a character with negative shades.

Aside from Rajinikanth, the movie stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles. Additionally, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj will be seen in pivotal parts, while Pooja Hegde is set to make a special appearance in a dance number.

Earlier, there were speculations that the movie would clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's War 2. However, according to the latest buzz, Coolie will not be released on the same date.

On the work front, the superstar was last seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The police action drama featured him as an IPS officer and an expert in encounter cases.

Apart from Coolie, Rajinikanth is also set to appear in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The upcoming sequel will serve as a follow-up to Jailer, with Rajinikanth reprising his role as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian.

