Rajinikanth poses alongside his directors Karthik Subbaraj, Nelson, and Lokesh Kanagaraj for a memorable frame on Jailer 2 sets

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to appear in the movie Coolie, which recently wrapped up its shoot. Ahead of the release, the actor was seen in a quick photo moment with his hit films’ directors, Karthik Subbaraj and Nelson Dilipkumar, alongside Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The picture was shared by the makers of Jailer 2 via their official social media handle.

Check out the post here:

Rajinikanth initially worked with director Karthik Subbaraj for the movie Petta, which was released in 2019. The film focuses on the story of Kaali, a newly-hired hostel warden who is more than what meets the eye and seeks revenge for a dreaded past.

Moreover, the superstar also collaborated with director Nelson Dilipkumar for the movie Jailer. The action flick featured Rajinikanth as a former jail warden who embarks on a hunt for the culprits who had presumably killed his son. The actor is currently involved in the shoot for its sequel, Jailer 2.

Coming to Rajinikanth’s next cinematic venture, the superstar will soon appear in the movie Coolie. The film is expected to be an action entertainer, with Rajinikanth playing a character with negative shades. Alongside the superstar, actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao will play key roles.

With an already intriguing ensemble cast, including Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles, the movie will also feature Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. Additionally, actress Pooja Hegde has been announced to perform a special dance number in the film.

Advertisement

As for director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s work front, he recently took the internet by storm when he appeared in a post with actor Karthi. The post hinted that Kaithi 2 would happen soon, putting an end to rumors about further delays.

Meanwhile, with Nelson helming Jailer 2, director Karthik Subbaraj is set to make his next big-screen appearance with Retro, starring Suriya.