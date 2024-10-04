Balachandra Menon files FIR against actress and lawyer for threatening him over phone amid sexual harassment allegations

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding sexual assault, which might be triggering for some readers.

Balachandra Menon has filed a case against an actress hailing from Aluva for allegedly making controversial remarks about him on Facebook and YouTube. According to a News 18 report, the woman threatened and blackmailed the actor over the phone and also misused his pictures. As per the report, Balachandra also lodged a complaint against the YouTube channels for uploading the interviews defaming him.

The actress from Aluva is expected to be summoned by the police officials for further interrogation into the matter. Earlier, the accused woman filed a sexual harassment complaint against Balachandra and alleged that he exploited her during the shooting of De Ingottu Nokkiye. The case was filed with the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

A few days ago, Malayalam actress Minu Muneer revealed that she was harassed in Mollywood by renowned men. According to a report by India Today, Minu claimed that Balachandra Menon forced her to watch group s*x in his room back in 2007.

The actress stated, "There were a few other men sitting and watching. There were three girls and him in the room engaged in it. I walked out of the room. He asked me to sit and watch."

She filed a complaint against multiple people, including Jayasurya and MLA Mukesh.

Talking about her previous charges, the actress told India Today, "I am very satisfied with the investigation. To see an MLA with so much influence getting arrested is not a simple thing.”

Minu Muneer further shared that she decided to speak out after the Hema Committee report was published. The actress said it was like an "intuition" for her.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

