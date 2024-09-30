Malayalam actress Minu Muneer alleges Balachandra Menon forced her to witness group sex: 'He asked me to sit and watch'

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding sexual assault, which might be triggering for some readers.

Malayalam actress Minu Muneer has recently come forward to narrate her ordeal of working in Mollywood. She made some shocking revelations about how she was exploited in the film industry. According to a report by India Today, Minu Muneer alleged that actor-director Balachandra Menon forced her to witness group sex in his room back in 2007.

The actress stated, "There were a few other men sitting and watching. There were three girls and him in the room engaged in it. I walked out of the room. He asked me to sit and watch."

Earlier, Minu Muneer leveled serious allegations against several people including renowned actor Jayasurya of abusing her physically and verbally. She raised the issues after the Hema Committee report came out.

For the unversed, the Justice Hema Committee report was made public in August this year. The report allegedly claimed that Mollywood is controlled by some male producers, directors and actors who continue to exploit and dominate everyone in the industry.

Talking about her previous charges and allegations, Minu Muneer told India Today, "I am very satisfied with the investigation. To see an MLA with so much influence getting arrested is not a simple thing. For me, it was an intuition when the report was published. When the Chief Minister said that we would register cases upon receiving complaints, I felt I should speak about it."

The actress further shared how her dreams turned into a nightmare in the Malayalam film industry. She even alleged receiving phone calls from people asking her to negotiate by taking money.

Recently, popular Malayalam actor Edavela Babu was arrested by officials from the SIT after he was accused of both verbal and physical abuse by Minu Muneer. However, he was granted anticipatory bail in the case.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same, remember you are not alone in the fight.

