Bhamaa questions necessity of marriage in viral post; says, 'Do we women really need...'

Former South actress Bhamaa has hit the headlines after she shared a cryptic post on her Instagram where she questioned the need for marriage. Further, she spoke about conventional beliefs surrounding marriage, dowry, and more.

Bhamaa’s cryptic note has garnered significant attention, as this comes amidst speculations on her marital split with her husband, Arun Jagadish.

Bhamaa shares a cryptic post questioning institution of marriage

Rekhitha R. Kurup, known by her stage name Bhamaa, has sparked controversy following her Instagram post on marriage. In her recent post, the actress raised stirring questions about the institution of marriage and challenged traditional views on marriage, dowry, and the role of women in their in-laws' homes.

Talking about the same, Bhamaa wrote, "Do we women really need marriage? No! No one should get married by giving away their money. What happens if they abandon you? They will drive you to suicide after taking away your money!! A woman should never marry. You wouldn’t have any idea how that person is even going to treat you. From a place that may drive you to take your own life, you must soon…”

Check out her Instagram story below:

Later, the actress also issued a clarification post. Bhamaa wrote, "What I meant in my post was that women should not marry by paying dowry. It did not mean don't get married. Hope you understand the idea of ​​what is written."

Bhamaa's personal life

Although her message remained incomplete, it has sparked significant discussion on social media regarding the same. Bhamaa’s Instagram post came amidst speculations about her personal life after she removed her husband Arun Jagadish’s pictures and name from her social media.

Despite not openly talking about divorce, the actress previously shared that she is a single mother. Sharing pictures with her daughter, Bhamaa wrote, "I never knew how strong I was until I became a single mother, and being strong was the only choice I had.”

For the unversed, Bhamaa and Arun Jagadish were married in 2020, and the actress stepped back from the film industry after their marriage. The ex-couple has a daughter named Gauri.

While Bhamaa frequently shared photos of her family on social media, Arun's sudden absence fueled further divorce speculation.

