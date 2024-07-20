Saripodhaa Sanivaaram makers drop a special VIDEO ft Nani and SJ Suryah on latter's birthday

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of superstar Nani. Moviegoers have been excited about this one film since its inception. Recently, the makers had dropped the first song from the action flick.

In the latest update, they have shared a special video on the birthday of the film's antagonist S J Surya. The video takes the audience into the world of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, offering glimpses into the characters of Nani, Surya, and Priyanka Mohan.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram makers unveil special video on S J Surya's birthday

Moviegoers, who have been waiting for Nani’s most awaited film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, are delighted with the release of a special video featuring the Hi Nanna actor and S J Surya who will be seen playing the antagonist in the action-thriller.

The special video was released by the makers on the special occasion of Surya’s birthday, (July 20). Check the video below:

The 80-second video showcases the Jersey actor in a fierce avatar. The clip starts with a voice-over that narrates the tale of Narkashur who used to trouble the people a lot. Further, we can see glimpses of Surya's character from the film.

Further, the video features show natural star Nani along with Priyanka Mohan. The highlight of the whole video has to be when the Dasara actor is seen sitting in the middle of human bodies lying and he goes on to wish Surya with a wicked smile on his face.

Advertisement

How excited are you to watch Nani and Surya lock horns on the silver screen? Let us know in the comments.

Nani's second look from Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Meanwhile, the second look of the superstar from the movie was recently unveiled on July 4. Nani shared the second look on his Instagram, giving cinephiles a sneak peek into his character, Surya.

He penned a witty caption, stating that the character prefers violence on weekdays and switches to a charming persona on weekends, and penned “Sunday to Friday… Violence ki insurance :) ‘Surya’. #SaripodhaaSanivaaram”

More about Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

The upcoming film featuring Nani, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram marks another pan-India venture in the actor's career. Alongside the Eega actor, Priyanka Mohan and SJ Suryah will be seen in crucial roles.

DVV Entertainment, led by producers DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari, is producing the film. Murli G handles the cinematography, with Karthika Srinivas in charge of editing. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram will hit big screens on August 29 in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Advertisement

So, you better book your calendars to not miss the Nani highly anticipated film's first day and first show!

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu extends birthday wishes for his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni; shares UNSEEN PIC