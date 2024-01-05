Bhimaa Teaser OUT: Makers of Gopichand starrer action flick release intriguing new look

Macho Star Gopichand's latest movie, Bhimaa, has just released its brand new teaser on YouTube. This teaser gives us an interesting sneak peek into the world of the film, which appears to be an action-packed mass entertainer.

The movie is set to hit theaters on February 16, 2024 and it's going to be a full-on action flick starring Gopichand as a badass cop. The film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malavika Sharma, Nassar, Vennela Kishore, and many more.



The teaser starts off with a voice-over narration reciting the 'Yada Yada Hi Dharmasya' sloka from the Bhagavad Gita, while showcasing various quick shots from the film. It appears that the film takes place in a village, where terror is rampant due to numerous factors. As the teaser concludes, the narrator assures that a savior will emerge, someone greater than the demons plaguing their land.

The 1-minute teaser then shifts to show Gopichand on top of a bull, donning a police officer’s uniform with a smirk on his face. The film is written and directed by A Harsha who also serves as the film’s dance choreographer with K K Radhamohan bankrolling the project under the banner of Sri Sathya Sai Arts.

KGF's Ravi Basrur has skillfully composed the music for the film, while Swamy J Gowda and Tammiraju have taken charge of the camera and editing. Apart from the main cast, the film also features talented actors like Naresh, Poorna, Raghu Babu, Mukesh Tiwari, Srinivas Rao, Chamak Chandra, and many others in important roles. This cop action-drama is keeping the audience eagerly waiting for more details to be revealed.

Gopidchand’s work front

Gopichand is known as the Action Star or Macho Star of Telugu cinema owing to his associations with several action films like Yagnam, Andhrudu, Ranam, and many more. However, he has also played several roles as the main menacing antagonist for films like Jayam, Prabhas starrer Varsham, and Mahesh Babu’s Nijam.

The actor was last seen in 2023 with the film Ramabanam starring himself in the lead role with an ensemble cast of actors like Dimple Hayathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nassar, Vennela Kishore, and many more. The film was composed by Mickey J Meyer and received mixed to negative reviews from the critics and eventually failed at the box office.

