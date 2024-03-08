Bhimaa Twitter Review: Netizens are impressed with Gopichand's massy avatar in his latest fantasy-action flick

Gopichand is a name that needs no introduction to the Telugu film audience. The actor has been an active part of the industry for more than two decades now, and has given some of the most entertaining commercial hits in the time period as well.

The actor’s latest film, Bhimaa, has been one of the most talked about films in recent times. The film is touted to be a fantasy action flick, something that has been seldom attempted in Indian films. The film, which is helmed by A Harsha, has just hit the silver screens on March 8th, and several netizens have taken to social media to share what they think about the film.

Netizens say Gopichand’s massy avatar is a show-stealer

Taking to social media, several netizens shared their personal opinions about the film. There seemed to be a common consensus that Bhimaa is undoubtedly one of the best films in Gopichand’s career. Netizens showered praise on the actor’s massy avatar and effortless performances, specifically mentioning his intro, the interval block and the climax sequence.

The netizens also praised the film’s background score, which has been composed by Ravi Basrur, known for the KGF franchise, and Salaar. However, all was not positive with Bhimaa. Several fans mentioned that there were particular scenes in Bhima which failed to emotionally connect with them. Nonetheless, the pros outweigh the cons, with Bhimaa being considered a top notch commercial film.

Check out the tweets below:

More about Bhimaa

Bhimaa marks the first collaboration between Gopichand and choreographer-turned-director A Harsha. The film boasts an ensemble class including Priya bhavani Shankar, Malavika Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Nassar, Naresh, Mukesh Tiwari and many more in crucial roles.

As mentioned earlier, the film is a fantasy action flick and is said to revolve around a detective who reaches a historical temple in order to investigate the mysterious incidents that happen there. How he tries to uncover the mysteries and the events that follow form the crux of the story.

Bhimaa has been bankrolled by KK Radhamohan under the banner of Sri Sathya Sai Arts, while Ravi Basrur took care of the film’s music. Swamy J Gowda cranked the camera for the film, and Tammiraju took care of its editing.

