Yatra 2 Teaser OUT: Jiiva shines as he portrays Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy; Mammootty returns as YSR

The first teaser of Yatra 2 starring Jiiva in the lead role has finally dropped on YouTube today. The film is a sequel to the 2019 film Yatra starring Mammootty in the leading role, with the sequel focusing on the legacy of incumbent Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The film’s teaser showed us a glimpse of the world in Yatra 2 and how they plan to extend the legacy of the first film this time going in hard at depicting some real-life contemporary people in the film, without holding it back. The film is set to release in theaters on February 8, 2024.

Yatra 2 teaser

The teaser of Yatra 2 starts with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Jiiva) walking at night when a blind person is spotted by him, sitting alone while having a placard of YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s (Mammootty) face on the board. When inquired he is said to be waiting for YSR’s son to come and show his support for him.

The 2-minute and 47-second teaser did not hold back and had a more direct approach in portraying the characters of Sonia Gandhi and N Chandrababu Naidu as the film's main antagonists, allegedly planning to arrest Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The film’s teaser showed how the film will explore the controversy Jagan Mohan was wrapped in, which accused him of purloining Rs 1 lakh crores in the Goebbels propaganda. All these aspects of controversy were a big factor in the actual Jagan Mohan’s political career as well and it seems that the film will also be taking the same route in exploring these aspects. Ending the teaser on a high note, the makers showed a glimpse of Mammootty as the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy with a massive dialogue in the end.

More about Yatra 2

Yatra 2 is written and directed by Mahi V Raghav who previously made the first film Yatra back in 2019, where the latter focused more on the life and works of YS Rajasekhara Reddy the 14th Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh and served two terms, meeting his demise in 2009 when a helicopter carrying Reddy went missing in the Nallamala Forest area which was later confirmed to have crashed with all five people including Reddy pronounced dead.

The first film explores the events from May 2004 to June 2009 where YSR led the Congress Party to victory with his padayatra (foot march), and the second film focuses on the legacy his son went on to carry in present-day Andhra Pradesh.

