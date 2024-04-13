Gopichand is one of the most prominent names in the Telugu film industry. The veteran actor, known for his ability to create commercial entertainers, is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Bhimaa, which is helmed by A Harsha.

The film, which is touted to be a fantasy action flick, hit the silver screens on March 8th, and garnered widespread positive reviews from fans and critics alike. In the latest update, the film is gearing up to make its streaming debut via the platform Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming platform took to social media to share a short trailer of the film, along with the caption:

“From the History pages to your screens! Time for Bhimaa’s MASSSS journey”

Check out the post below:

More about Bhimaa

Bhimaa marks the first on-screen collaboration between Gopichand and cinematographer turned director A Harsha. The film features an ensemble cast including Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malavika Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Nasser, Naresh, Mukesh Tiiwari, Rohini and several others in crucial roles.

The film revolves around a set of twins, Bhimaa and Rama who are separated at birth. While one goes on to become a police officer, the other becomes a priest. Due to unfortunate circumstances, the police officer is killed during service. How his ghost takes over his twin’s body to take revenge on his enemies forms the crux of the story.

At the time of release, the film garnered widespread positive reviews from fans all over, who called it one of Gopichand’s best performances in his career. They praised the actor’s massy avatar and effortless performances in the dual role.

Bhimaa has been bankrolled by KK Radhamohan under the banner of Sri Sathya Sai Arts, while Ravi Basrur of KGF and Salaar fame composed the music for the film. Swamy J Gowda cranked the camera for the film, while Tammiraju took care of the film’s editing department.

ALSO READ: Bhimaa Twitter Review: Netizens are impressed with Gopichand's massy avatar in his latest fantasy-action flick