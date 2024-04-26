Mahira Sharma, known for her stint in Bigg Boss 13 enjoys an immense fan following. The Bigg Boss fame has appeared in several popular TV shows and has been featured in many music videos.

The actress has purchased a brand-new car and shared her joy on her social media handles. The actress marked a milestone with style, indulging in the purchase of a black Mahindra Thar.

Mahira Sharma conducts traditional puja for the new car

Mahira Sharma took to Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of her new car with a note, ‘New member.’ The celebration didn't stop there as Mahira and her family marked her accomplishment by conducting a customary puja at the showroom, infusing blessings into her brand-new car. This not only signifies her personal victory but also reflects the rewards of her commitment and passion for acting.

The actress has been making headlines recently due to her personal life. Mahira was spotted at Arti Singh's sangeet ceremony in Versova, Mumbai. She looked stunning in a yellow ethnic outfit. Interestingly, her ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra was also there, posing for photos in the media when Mahira arrived.

However, the former couple from Bigg Boss 13 unexpectedly crossed paths, drawing everyone's attention. Mahira waited patiently while Paras was being clicked. Afterwards, Mahira stepped forward to pose for the paparazzi. At the event, both Mahira and Paras avoided making eye contact.

About Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's relationship:

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra began their relationship during their time on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. Paras was previously in a relationship with Akanksha Puri before entering the show, but he publicly announced their breakup on national television. Subsequently, he and Mahira became romantically involved.

However, after nearly four years together, Mahira and Paras ended their relationship in April 2023 and stopped following each other on Instagram. Paras explained during a podcast that they parted ways due to compatibility issues and a lack of happiness in the relationship.

