Bigg Boss Tamil fame Balaji Murugadoss lashes out at producer Jsk Satish Kumar for not paying dues; says 'F**k Off'

Balaji Murugadoss, renowned for his participation in the controversial yet popular reality show Bigg Boss Season 4 Tamil, has hit the headlines after he accused JSK Sathish Kumar of not paying his due salary.

Popular reality TV show Bigg Boss fame Balaji Murugadoss has expressed his frustration on social media for not getting his due salary for working in the upcoming film, Fire.

The actor took to his social media to express his displeasure against the production team. Balaji took to his official X account and wrote, “I acted in a movie called fire @JSKfilmcorp this guy never paid me single penny ! All I wanted to say is , dude f**k off.”

Further, the actor added that although Fire is his dream project, he will happily walk out of it. In an earlier post, he wrote, “I gave up !”

As per a report by Filmibeat, Balaji was promised decent remuneration for this contribution to the film. However, things started taking a turn after some time when the actor understood that he wouldn't be getting any money from the producer of Fire.

Frustrated enough, he finally reacted to the issue publicly. The recent social media post by Balaji Murugadoss has caused controversy in the film industry.

A star-studded cast includes Balaji Murugadoss, Gayathri Shan, Sakshi Agarwal, Rachita Mahalakshmi, and others. Initially, the film was promoted as a narrative about contemporary women's challenges and dangers.

For the unversed, JSK Film Corporation headed by JSK Satishkumar is reportedly a National Award-winning production house.

Satishkumar is the Chief Editor of Tamilaga Arasiyal Weekly, state wing president of Tamil Manila Congress, and vice-president of the All India Telugu Federation.

