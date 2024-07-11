Gnanavel Raja opens up about fan rivalry between Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay; says, 'There is a limit…'

Kanguva and Thangalaan producer K.E. Gnanavel Raja shared his perspective on the longstanding debate between Thalaivar Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay fans.

Gnanavel Raja slays fans over the ongoing rivalry

In a recent interview, Gnanavel Raja showed his disappointment over the fans comparing the two superstars of their respective eras. The producer stated, “Forget about the clash Sir, even the fight is very uncomfortable for both of them. Why fans are so illogical is giving me fear Sir.”

The Singam producer also mentioned, “There is a limit, you should stick to that. Everybody has their respect, everybody has their point of view and dignity.”

What is a feud between the two superstars?

The feud was sparked last year when Rajinikanth told a crow-eagle story at the 2023 blockbuster film Jailer audio launch event.

Following the event, fans were at loggerheads on social media over Thalaivar's comment, claiming that the superstar indirectly addressed Vijay without using his name while telling the story.

Later, the 2.0 star clarified that there was no clash between him and the Varisu star. He further expressed his long-standing affection for Thalapathy Vijay since his childhood and extended his best wishes to the Leo actor for his entire life.

Additionally, Thalaivar mentioned that it is disappointing and also hurts him to see people think he views the Theri star as his competitor.

Gnanavel Raja on the work front

The producer-distributor is gearing up for Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga. He is associated as the producer with the big-budget flick. Kanguva features an ensemble cast including Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, and others.

The Tamil fantasy film is set to clash with Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's Vettaiyan, as both films are releasing on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra festival.

Siva, known for his work on Vedalam and Veeram, is directing Kanguva. With a reported budget of 300 crores, Kanguva is currently in its post-production phase.

