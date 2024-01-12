KH237: Kamal Haasan announces new film; to play lead in stunt duo Anbariv’s directorial debut

Kamal Haasan is undeniably one of the biggest names, not just in the Tamil film industry, but the Indian film industry as a whole. The filmmaker, who has been a part of the industry since he was three, still continues to entertain audiences with a variety of films that spread across various genres.

In the latest update, Kamal Haasan has taken to his social media to announce his 237th venture as a lead in the film industry. He also revealed that the film, tentatively titled KH237, would mark the directorial debut of imminent stunt duo Anbariv. The Vikram actor also shared an announcement video on his X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

‘Proud to add two proven talents in their new avatar as directors for #KH237. Slay it, Masters Anbariv. Welcome to Raaj Kamal Films International Again.’

Collaborations between Kamal Haasan and Anbariv

Even before joining hands for KH237, Kamal Haasan and Anbariv Masters have worked together in two films, and are currently working in one together. Their first collaboration happened for the 2022 film, Vikram, which was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film featured an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Gayathrie, Kalidas Jayaram and many more, and garnered positive responses from fans and critics alike for the action choreography in the film.

Further, the trio also worked together for Shankar’s upcoming film Indian 2, which is a sequel of the 1996 film by the same name. Although the release date of the film is not out yet, it is understood that the film is nearing post-production. Indian 2 features a star-studded cast as well including Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Nedumudi Venu and many more. Additionally, they are also set to collaborate for the Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

Finally, the Vishwaroopam actor and Anbariv Masters are set to collaborate for Kamal Haasan’s 234th film, titled Thug Life. The film marks the reunion of the actor and director Mani Ratnam for the first time since the 1987 film Nayakan.

On the work front

Kamal Haasan has quite a number of films planned ahead of him. The actor will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s epic science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD. The film features Prabhas in the lead, and has Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, Pasupathy and many more in prominent roles.

Apart from that, the actor is also set to appear in a film, tentatively titled KH233, helmed by H. Vinoth. As per speculations, Kamal Haasan is also set to collaborate with Pa. Ranjith for a film as well.

As for Anbariv Masters, they are two of the most demanded stunt choreographers in the industry at present. Their latest film, Ayalaan, which features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, hit the silver screens on January 12th, and has garnered positive responses.

Apart from Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 2 and Thug Life, the duo are also a part of Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan and Thalaivar171, as well as Shankar’s telugu debut with Ram Charan, Game Changer.

