Malaikottai Vaaliban Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about the Mohanlal, Lijo Jose Pellissery film

Mohanlal’s highly anticipated Malaikottai Vaaliban has finally hit the big screens, and it marks the first collaboration of Lalettan and visionary director Lijo Jose Pellissery. The film has been marketed as Mohanlal’s avataram and has generated quite the hype leading up to its release. Has it matched people’s expectations? Let’s find out.

The first reviews of the film seem to be good, with fans especially loving the first half of the film. But some netizens also pointed out that the first half was particularly slow with no sense of direction. Some users wrote that Malaikottai Vaaliban was a proper Lijo Jose Pellissery film and that audiences need to keep their expectations in check.

Mohanlal's onscreen presence, his physique, expressions and grand visuals are said to be the key highlights of the film. Malaikottai Vaaliban's music and top-notch cinematography are also being praised on social media.

Let’s take a look at 8 such tweets that will give a better idea as to how the film is being received by the audiences.

A moviegoer wrote, “Decent drama with slow narration. I loved the film because of the visuals and editing style.”

Talking about the first half of Malaikottai Vaaliban, a user wrote, “First half is super impressive with visual quality and ambiance, uncountable "ITH THAAN CINEMA" moments till now.”

It looks like the film is being received with polarizing opinions, with people either completely owning the film or dismissing it altogether and the dichotomy in these two tweets explains it all.

One user wrote, “Top quality film, fully satisfied.”

While another user wrote, “Phew... LJP Just made the worst film of his career. No substance, clarity, or connection.”

To summarize the overall feeling of the audience, read this final tweet from this user.

More about Malaikottai Vaaliban

Malaikottai Vaaliban stars Mohanlal, Danish Sait, Sonalee Kulkarni, Andrea Ravera and others. The film has been written and directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and the music for the film has been composed by Prashant Pillai.

