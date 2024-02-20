Bramayugam in Telugu: Mammootty starrer horror flick to release on THIS date

Mammootty’s latest film, Bramayugam, has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The black and white film, helmed by Rahul Sadasivan, hit the silver screens on February 15th, and has garnered raging reviews by fans and critics across the country.

While riding high on the film’s success, the makers of the film have come out with yet another interesting announcement. Earlier this month, they had released the Telugu trailer of the film. In the latest update, the makers have revealed that the Telugu version of the film will be released on February 23rd, Friday. Sithara Entertainments, who are distributing the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, took to their social media and wrote:

“We are extremely happy to announce that we will be releasing the recent blockbuster of Legendary actor, our @mammukka’s #Bramayugam (Telugu) in AP and TS.; Come dwell into a never-before horror experience from 23rd February at a theatre near you”

More about Bramayugam

Bramayugam marks the first collaboration between Mammootty and director Rahul Sadasivam of Bhoothakalam fame. The film features three prominent characters, Mammootty who plays Kodumon Potti, Arjun Ashokan as Thevan and Sidharth Bharathan as Potti’s cook.

The film deals with Arjun Ashokan’s character who stumbles into Kodumon Potti’s ancestral house, and is forced to stay there. The film also delves into caste politics and superiority, having been set in the 17th century. Furthermore, the filmmaker has skillfully mixed folklore with reality to create a bone-chilling horror experience. The fact that the film is shot in black and white also adds to the eeriness of the experience.

The film has been bankrolled by YNot Studios in collaboration with Night Shift Studios. Christ Xavier has composed the music for the film, which has garnered highly positive reviews as well. Shehnad Jalal cranked the camera for the film while Shafique Mohammed Ali took care of the film’s editing.

Mammootty on the workfront

After Bramayugam, Mammootty will next be seen in the action entertainer Turbo, helmed by Vysakh. The actor is also set to be a part of debutant director Deeno Dennis’ upcoming film titled Bazooka. Additionally, Mammootty also plays the lead in Ranjith’s portion of the upcoming anthology film titled Kadugannawa Oru Yatra.

