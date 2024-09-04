BREAKING: No Hindi release for Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT at National Chains; Netizens react

Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest of All Time is one of the much-awaited films of 2024. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film has been generating immense buzz among fans and critics alike. However, in a significant development, the Hindi version of Vijay's GOAT will not be available at major National cinema chains in North India.

These major National chains include PVR, INOX and Cinepolis. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the decision comes from a longstanding policy implemented by these chains that affect the release of Hindi films in their theaters.

The policy mandates that all new Hindi films must observe an 8-week gap between their theatrical release and their premiere on Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms. This regulation aims to ensure that films enjoy a substantial theatrical run before they become available for digital streaming. As a result, the Hindi version of GOAT will not be screened at these prominent chains.

For those curious about why the Hindi version is not listed on booking platforms like BookMyShow, the absence is directly linked to this policy. National chains have adhered to these guidelines to maintain a structured release schedule that balances both theatrical and digital distribution.

Despite this setback, there is good news for fans in South India. The non-Hindi versions of GOAT will be released in the South Indian markets at PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT will release in theaters tomorrow, September 5. Apart from Vijay, the film also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva and many others in pivotal roles.

In the film, Vijay will be seen playing dual roles on screen- a father and his son. GOAT is reportedly based on the 2004 Moscow Metro Bombing and Vijay will play the role of Gandhi, a special anti-terrorist squad (SATS) agent. The film has recently scripted history by becoming the first South Indian film to be featured on the Leicester Square screen in London.

