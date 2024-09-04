The GOAT: Meet the man behind the story of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming movie and why it is one of the biggest projects

Thalapathy Vijay's starrer The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT) is all set to hit the big screens on September 5, 2024. The film, which has been the talk of the town since its inception, is finally arriving for audiences, promising to be nothing short of a festival for fans and movie lovers alike.

With rumors swirling that this film might be the superstar's second-to-last project, its importance to the audience is especially thrilling. As the release draws near, excitement builds to see if it will provide a fitting send-off for the actor.

Taking a moment to understand why this film holds such importance for the actor and those who have shaped it, here’s an inside look at the director and other key contributors to the film.

Inside The Greatest Of All Time

The Greatest Of All Time (or The GOAT) is a spy action thriller that incorporates elements of science fiction, featuring Vijay as a character named Gandhi. The film tells the story of a former anti-terrorist squad leader who was once considered the top dog in his association.

Now aging, Gandhi is called back into action when an adversary from his and his squad's past resurfaces, seeking revenge for actions taken long ago. To confront this threat, Gandhi must rely on his former teammates and enlist the help of his son, who appears to have a more intriguing role to play.

Advertisement

Aside from Vijay playing the lead role, the movie also has actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and many more in key roles. But let’s take a moment to look behind the camera at the people who made this highly-anticipated film a reality.

The Director

Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT is directed by Venkat Prabhu, marking his first collaboration with the actor. The ace filmmaker is often known for making entertaining commercial cinema with a unique flavor of his own and wrapping striking content with his stories.

The range of genres the director has explored boldly highlights a superstar in various roles. Whether it's the unabashedly corrupt Vinayak Mahadevan in Mankatha or the virtuous Abdul Khaliq in Maanaadu, the character takes center stage, overshadowing the actor.

Screenplay and Dialogue writers

As many already know, Venkat Prabhu’s screenplays are often smartly structured and feature a racy narration. Even in films that may not have succeeded at the box office, he demonstrates a keen ability to create concise scripts with organically developed characters that seamlessly integrate with both the main plot and subplots.

Advertisement

In The GOAT, the director is collaborating with screenwriters Ezhilarasu Gunasekaran and K. Chandru. For those unfamiliar, both writers previously worked with Venkat Prabhu on the film Maanaadu starring Silambarasan.

Additionally, the film features dialogue by Viji, who is also collaborating with Venkat Prabhu. The writer-director, known for his work in Tamil cinema, has a talent for crafting dialogues that are creative, satirical, and humorous. His ability to explore various themes enhances the film, especially with his sharp writing skills.

Cinematography & Music

The Greatest Of All Time has brought on board a talented cinematographer like Siddhartha Nuni to capture its visuals. The Mumbai-based artist is well-known for his techniques, brilliantly showcased in films like Lucia, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, and Captain Miller. Interestingly, he was also part of the on-set visual effects crew for the movie Life of Pi.

Moving forward, Yuvan Shankar Raja has once again teamed up with his cousin Venkat Prabhu for this Thalapathy Vijay starrer. The gifted musician marks his second film with the superstar this year, though he has faced criticism for his compositions in singles. However, it’s important to note that Yuvan has repeatedly proven his ability to deliver impactful compositions upon the film’s release, which is something worth keeping an eye on.

Advertisement

Check out the song Matta from The GOAT:

Why is The GOAT an important film for Thalapathy Vijay?

The GOAT has been hailed as one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year, especially at a time when many movies are struggling to resonate and connect with audiences. A Thalapathy Vijaystarrer is typically a widespread celebration in theaters, and this film promises to be a significant event for cinema halls.

However, The GOAT also marks what could be the actor’s final days in the film industry. The superstar, who is at the pinnacle of his career, has reportedly decided to step away from acting to pursue a political career in Tamil Nadu. By creating his own political party, Vijay is shifting his focus from films to public service.

In this context, The GOAT and his rumored final movie, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, could serve as a farewell to the superstar and his illustrious legacy. With countless memories tied to his films, these upcoming releases are likely to be highly anticipated, marking what may be our last chance to see the superstar in his full-fledged glory.

Watch trailer of The GOAT here:

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kantara takes over Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai as Lord Ganesha idol sports Panjurli Daiva look