Nani CLARIFIES confusion about calling his film The Paradise as ‘Indian Mad Max’

Natural Star Nani is gearing up for his movie The Paradise, which is slated to be released on March 26, 2026. Earlier, the actor had accidentally called the film “Mad Max” from India, which he has cleared up now.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Nani clarified, “We are in the prep work right now for The Paradise. We will start shooting soon, and it's a crazy film. In fact, in one of my interviews, I said the film is Mad Max. However, somebody wrote that it is a Mad Max kind of film.”

The actor continued that he didn’t mean it as a Mad Max-like movie, but the film would be at a maximum in madness. However, many people misinterpreted that he said it would be an “Indian Mad Max,” but the Natural Star has clarified the same and confirmed that it is not something of that sort.

Highlighting more about the movie and director Srikanth Odela, Nani said, “Srikanth has extremely unique weak points. The highs come from the most unexpected places. The way he looks at a particular episode or a scene, I don't think any filmmaker in the Telugu industry will see it like that.”

Concluding his words, Nani underlined that the movie would feel like a concert with mad energy in each subsequent scene. The actor added that he cannot reveal much about the film but it is packed with unexpected scenes which would make the audience stand and scream.

For those unclear, Nani is set to join hands with director Srikanth Odela for the second time after the movie Dasara. The action flick had unveiled a glimpse earlier, which presented the actor in a dark and never-before-seen setting.

While the film is originally being made in Telugu, it would also arrive in multiple languages, with English and Spanish dubs.

See The Paradise’s glimpse:

Coming to Nani’s work front, the actor is next set to appear in the lead role for the film HIT: Chapter 3. The movie, which is the 3rd installment in the HIT Cinematic Universe, is helmed by Sailesh Kolanu.

