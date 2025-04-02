Alappuzha Gymkhana: Release date, plot, certification, and cast; everything to know about Premalu fame Naslen’s sports comedy

Alappuzha Gymkhana, starring Naslen K Gafoor, is all set to hit the big screens this year, making quite the buzz. In a recent post by the makers, the film has been officially confirmed to release in theaters on April 10, 2025.

In a post on social media, the makers penned, “Schoolboys. Boxing. A fight for glory! Witness the madness from April 10th in cinemas!”

See the official post here:

Alappuzha Gymkhana is a sports comedy flick featuring the story of a group of youngsters. In hopes of joining a common college through the sports quota after failing their Plus Two exams, the gang decided to become boxers, even surviving the district-level tournament through sheer luck.

However, things are set to turn dark when the boys have to face off against higher-level players. Now, the rest of the film focuses on whether the gang succeeds in their aspirations or fails.

Alappuzha Gymkhana was recently reported to have been certified with a U/A certificate. With Naslen in the lead role, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, Redin Kingsley, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, Franco Francis, Baby Jean, Shiva Hariharan, and many more in important roles.

The film is directed by Thallumaala helmer Khalid Rahman, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Sreeni Saseendran while Ratheesh Ravi penned the dialogues.

Alappuzha Gymkhana is musically crafted by Vishnu Vijay, with Jimshi Khalid handling the cinematography. Moreover, the film’s editing works were done by the late Nishadh Yusuf.

Check out the trailer for Alappuzha Gymkhana:

Coming to Naslen’s work front, the actor was last seen in the movie I Am Kathalan. The Girish AD directorial was a techno-thriller featuring the story of Vishnu, a young man with backlogs who takes revenge on his ex-girlfriend by hacking her father’s company, leading to several confusions.

Moving ahead, the actor will next appear in the lead role for the movie tentatively titled Wayfarer Films Production No. 7, bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan.

