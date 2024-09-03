The GOAT Movie release: First day first show, full star cast, runtime, box office queues and more about Thalapathy Vijay starrer

Thalapathy Vijay’s next film, The Greatest Of All Time has been in the spotlight for all the right reasons. Being one of the final films of the talented actor, the project has gotten much attention from the audience ever since its announcement.

And now, ahead of its grand theatrical pan-Indian release, here’s everything you must know about the film.

GOAT release date

The upcoming film featuring Thalapathy Vijay is set to have a pan-India theatrical release on September 5, 2024. It will be shown in both standard and IMAX formats. The producers have decided to release the film in several languages, including Telugu and Hindi, in addition to Tamil.

GOAT Cast

Coming to the stellar star cast of the film, the Venkat Prabhu directorial includes some of the best actors in South cinema. To begin with, Thalapathy Vijay would be essaying double roles, that of the father named Gandhi and his son named Jeevan. Other actors include Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Yogi Babu among others.

GOAT witnesses unwavering pre-booking numbers

As the film's release approaches, theaters and multiplexes of all sizes are already experiencing long lines for pre-booked seats. The extensive queues in Chennai and other regions clearly show the enormous fan following that Thalapathy Vijay enjoys.

GOAT expected to hit a massive mark worth crores at global box office

Along with the buzz among fans about the film, there have been numerous reports discussing its expected box office success. Actor Premgi mentioned in an interview with Behindwoods TV that he believes GOAT will achieve an extraordinary milestone of Rs. 1500 crore worldwide.

GOAT run time, first day first show, other details

The highly anticipated entertainer The Greatest Of All Time will have a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes. However, according to multiple reports, the film will feature an extended cut in its OTT release, thereby extending the runtime.

In addition, The Greatest Of All Time has also grabbed the spotlight for securing some of the earliest morning time slots for its first day, first show. According to Filmibeat Telugu, the film will have its first show at 9 AM in Tamil Nadu and 7 AM in Karnataka. Other states are likely to have their first day, first show as early as 4 AM.

The overwhelming love and anticipation for the film, even before its release, have made Thalapathy Vijay’s popularity quite evident. According to the film's producer, Archana Kalpathi, in an interview with Galatta, Vijay has taken a remuneration of Rs. 200 crores, making him one of the highest-paid actors ever.

