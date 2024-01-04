Captain Miller: Anchor Aishwarya Ragupathi REACTS to being harassed by a man at pre-release event of Dhanush starrer

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Dhanush starrer Captain Miller, which is helmed by Arun Matheswaran is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated upcoming films. The film, which is touted to be a period action flick, is all set to hit the silver screens on January 12, on the occasion of Sankranti. The makers of the film had also organized a pre-release event for the film on January 3, which was attended by its cast and crew.

However, a video soon emerged on social media, which showed a woman bashing another man. The woman, who was later identified as anchor Aishwarya Ragupathi, alleged that the man had molested her during the event. The video, which spread like wildfire on social media, has stirred up controversy as well.

Check out the video below:

Aishwarya Ragupathi opens up about the incident

Anchor Aishwarya Ragupathi soon took to her Instagram to open up about the incident. She mentioned that the guy harassed her in the crowd, prompting her to confront him. She further added that he tried running, but she chased him down and refused to release her grip. She also mentioned that she shouted and attacked him.

Aishwarya further said that she is surrounded by good people and believes that there are a lot of respectful people in the world. However, she feels too scared to be around the few percent of monsters.

Check out her story below:

More about Captain Miller

Captain Miller marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and Rocky director Arun Matheswaran. The film is touted to be a period action entertainer and features an ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, and many more in prominent roles.

As per reports, Dhanush plays the titular character, who is a rebel leader forced to take a stance when things go against him. Director Arun Matheswaran mentioned that Captain Miller is set to be a three-part franchise, with this being the first part of the film.

Captain Miller has been bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, and GV Prakash Kumar composes its music. Siddharth Nuni cranks the film’s camera, and Nagooran Ramachandran is in charge of the film’s editing.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

