Chiranjeevi says ‘a blessed fruit of many births’ on receiving Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration invitation

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration is all set to take place tomorrow, on the 22nd of January amidst celebrities galore. Among them is Tollywood legend Chiranjeevi, who also happens to be an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman.

Ahead of the inaugural event, Chiranjeevi took to X (formerly Twitter) to pen an emotional note, expressing his excitement about the adoration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Talking about his feelings, the Megastar said, “This is truly an indescribable feeling and I consider this invitation a godsend opportunity to witness the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.”

The actor also stated how this is a glorious chapter in Indian history, a chapter in which the wait of generations of Indians over 500 years is finally coming to an end. Chiranjeevi also spoke about how the divine ‘Chiranjeevi’ Lord Hanuman himself has granted this earthly Chiranjeevi, the gift of witnessing such a moment in history.

The actor then conveyed his congratulations to the honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi as well as the honorable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, and ended by wishing the entire of India, a congratulatory message on this significant occasion.

Celebrities to attend Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration

Chiranjeevi will of course be attending the event at Ayodhya tomorrow along with multiple stars from all over the country. Some of them include Chiranjeevi’s son and daughter-in-law, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela respectively. Salaar actor Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, and Allu Arjun will also be making their presence felt at the event. Superstar Rajinikanth, Dhanush, and Kantara star Rishab Shetty will be gracing the festivities as well. Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone are just a few of the names that will be representing India from the North. Prominent sports figures such as former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni will also be present at the event along with Virat Kohli as well.

Chiranjeevi upcoming movies

Chiranjeevi is currently working on his Pan-Indian project Vishwambhara with director Vasishta. The first-look motion poster of the film has already developed quite the intrigue among film fans.

