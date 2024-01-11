Dark side of fan celebrations within the South Indian film industry

Trigger Warning: This article has references to death.

In India's vibrant cinematic landscape, the passion of fans celebrating their beloved actors' milestones is unparalleled. Be it movie releases, birthdays, or debut anniversaries, the enthusiasm transcends regional and linguistic barriers. However, this zealous admiration often spills onto the streets, resembling grand festivals. Tragically, amidst these celebrations, numerous incidents have occurred, leading to injuries and even fatalities. This article delves into the dark side of such fan celebrations within the South Indian film industries.

Extreme Fanism in South Cinema Industries

Undoubtedly, the die-hard devotion of fans toward their favourite film stars in South India is unparalleled. Icons like MGR, NTR, and Rajkumar were revered during the 60s, even before the era of widespread television. This adulation has been perpetuated by subsequent generations, with stars like Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Chiranjeevi commanding immense respect and loyalty today. While these sentiments are often expressed through grand gestures like yagnas and milk offerings to cutouts, the enthusiasm sometimes takes a perilous turn.

Tragic incidents serve as dark reminders; for instance, a 22-year-old Prabhas enthusiast met a tragic end due to electrocution while setting up a Salaar banner in Satya Sai district's Ranga theatre on December 22nd.

Similarly, in 2019, another young fan lost his life in a comparable mishap during Saaho's release. It's crucial to emphasise that such occurrences are not a reflection on the stars but underscores the need for fans, predominantly the young generation, to exercise caution and prioritise safety during their enthusiastic celebrations.

Why Thala Ajith Disbanded his fan clubs

The extreme fandom surrounding film stars isn't limited to one industry alone; Kollywood, too, has its share of heart-wrenching incidents stemming from fan celebrations. Last year, during the release of Thala Ajith's Thunivu, tragedy struck when a 19-year-old fan lost his life after falling off a lorry while dancing in celebration.

In another unfortunate incident in 2023, a Suriya enthusiast suffered a fatal electrocution in Andhra Pradesh while marking the actor's birthday. Such incidents underscore a concerning pattern where fan celebrations, albeit well-intentioned, can lead to loss of life, injuries, and significant property damage. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, actor Ajith distanced himself from such extreme fandom, urging his followers to value their youth and prioritise their career and safety over extreme fandom. Another factor leading to Ajith's decision to dissolve his fan clubs 13 years ago was the unauthorised use of his name and images in political party promotions and election campaigns.

In the latest shocking incident, tragedy struck as three fans lost their lives due to electrocution while erecting a cut-out of Yash on his birthday. Talking to the media, the actor said that the biggest gesture for him is if fans wish him wholeheartedly, irrespective of where they are.

He said: “Tragic incidents like these make me fear my own birthday. This is not how you show fandom. Please don’t show your love like this. I want to request you all. Don’t hang banners, don’t do bike chases and take dangerous selfies. My intention is for all of my audience and fans to grow in life as I do.”

While admiration for superstars is natural and celebrating them is part of the cinema culture, it's imperative for fans to ensure their safety, protect public and private assets, and remember that no celebration should come at the cost of life or property.

