Devara: Janhvi Kapoor shares fun BTS moments from Chuttamalle song shoot with Jr NTR in Thailand

The second single from Devara titled Chuttamalle released on August 5, highlighting the romantic chemistry between lead actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao, this song presents a notable shift from the previously released high-energy track, Fear Song.

A few days after the release, Janhvi Kapoor has now shared a behind-the-scenes video from the song's shoot in Thailand on her Instagram handle. The clip offers fans a glimpse into the making of Chuttamalle.

In this BTS video from the set of the Devara song shoot, Janhvi Kapoor is featured in a picturesque outdoor setting. In the first frame, she poses with her mirror, playfully winking at the camera. The second frame shows her standing gracefully by a tree, dressed in an elegant white ethnic outfit. Subsequently, she is seen partially submerged in water surrounded by lily pads, with crew members assisting with the setup and enjoying the moment in the background.

The video captures the meticulous effort required to achieve the perfect shot, with Janhvi maintaining her poise while being directed amidst the beautiful natural surroundings of Thailand.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "BTS" with the release date of the film.

While Chuttamalle has captured the attention of fans, it has also faced some criticism. A segment of social media users have compared it to the Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe by Yohani, expressing disappointment over the perceived similarities.

Additionally, some listeners have commented that the song's vibes and tunes are comparatively weaker than Anirudh's previous works. In response to the criticism, producer Naga Vamsi stated that he has been listening to the song on repeat and is unbothered by others' comparisons or opinions.

Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, is set to release on September 27, 2024, and also stars Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol is reported to join the star cast of the film in the second installment. However, the reports have not been confirmed by the makers yet.

