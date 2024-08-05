Devara second single’s new poster: Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor look dreamy and lost in love

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film, Devara: Part 1 is stealing hearts from the audiences at the moment. The film which is slated to release on September 27, 2024, recently announced the upcoming launch of their second single, featuring the two actors. The new song would go live on August 5, 2024 at 5PM. Ahead of it, the makers unraveled another breathtaking poster of the same.

The official X handle of the film Devara: Part 1 dropped a scintillating glimpse of a new poster for its upcoming second single, which will be launched today. In the frame, Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor looked lost in love, against the backdrop of the breezy mountains and azuring sea.

The actors incidentally twinned in shades of blue. While Janhvi draped a saree, Jr NTR on the other hand wore an abstract printed shirt with trousers. Their sizzling chemistry visible right in the frame has already made fans go gaga.

A few days back, the makers of Devara: Part 1 had dropped the promo of its second single, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR. The love track, is sung by Shilpa Rao in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages, whereas it is crooned by Deepthi Suresh in Tamil.

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli’s wife Rama REJECTED his marriage proposal at first, ‘I thought it was meaningless’