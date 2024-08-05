Devara second song Chuttamalle OUT: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's love track highlight their sparkling chemistry in lush forest

The second song from the highly anticipated film Devara starring Jr NTR and Jahnvi Kapoor has been released today, August 5. The romantic track showcases the chemistry between the lead pair, generating excitement among fans and the audience. The second single from the action thriller has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao.

The song is titled Chuttamalle in Telugu, Dheere Dheere in Hindi, Paththavaikkum in Tamil, Swaathimutthe Sikkangaithe in Kannada and Kanninathan Kamanottam in Malayalam. Anirudh Ravichander has once again demonstrated his musical prowess with this song. While the composition is melodic and engaging, the lyrics penned by Ramajogayya Sastry lack originality and fail to elevate the song's emotional impact. The cliched phrases and predictable rhyme scheme make the lyrics forgettable.

However, the visuals accompanying the second single of Devara are undoubtedly the highlight of the song. The picturesque settings, lush greenery, and vibrant colors create a romantic atmosphere that complements the narrative. The chemistry between Jr NTR and Jahnvi Kapoor is unmissable, with their on-screen pairing adding extra charm. The cinematography is top-notch, making it a visually appealing treat for fans.

For the unversed, this song is shot in picturesque landscapes of Thailand. Check out the lyrical video of the song below:

Devara is described as an epic action saga set against the backdrop of coastal lands in India. The storyline revolves around the titular character Devaraju, who is portrayed as a heroic figure. The music for Devara is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his fourth collaboration in Telugu cinema.

Apart from Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, the movie will feature Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. It is also reported that Bobby Deol might join the cast of Devara in the second part of the film. However, the makers have not yet confirmed the reports.

Nevertheless, the film is directed by Koratala Siva and will be released in theaters on September 27.



