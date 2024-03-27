Devara: Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor wrap Goa schedule of upcoming movie; Report

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara: Part I has already generated a huge hype among the fans and social media since its announcement. The film which is touted to be high-octane will feature Jr NTR in a double role. Earlier, the team of Devara reached Goa with lead stars to shoot a dance sequence and some action scenes near the coastal areas.

Now, in a recent update, it is being said that the shoot in Goa is completed and the team is now geared up to commence filming in other locations.

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara shoot completed in Goa

As per reports, the makers of Devara have completed the sequence of Jr NTR's upcoming film with the dance sequence that was to be filmed. Reportedly, the team will be moving to Hyderabad, to shoot for its next schedule. It is also rumored that the shoot will be for at least one week in which many shots will be filmed by the lead stars.

Saif Ali Khan is likely to join the upcoming schedule of the movie with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, as per reports. However, no official announcement or confirmation has been given by the makers related to their upcoming schedule.

Advertisement

More about Jr NTR- Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara

Devara: Part 1, featuring Jr NTR in the lead role, is touted to be an action drama film set in the backdrop of coastal areas. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, is the first in a two-part film franchise, and Saif Ali Khan plays the major antagonist. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and many other actors in prominent roles.

Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts funded Devara, and Anirudh Ravichander recorded the film's music. R Rathnavelu is the film's cinematographer, and A Sreekar Prasad is working as an editor. The film will be released on October 10, 2024, to fall with Dussehra in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Jr NTR's upcoming films

The RRR actor is slated to make his Bollywood debut in Hrithik Roshan's War: 2, a sequel to the 2019 movie War, directed by Siddharth Anand. As previously reported, Jr NTR will portray a special agent in the next action film directed by Ayan Mukerji.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna starrer Aranmanai 4 to release THIS month