Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna starrer Aranmanai 4 to release THIS month

Tamannaah Bhatia is undeniably one of the most sensational actors in the industry today. The actress has consistently mesmerized her devoted fans with her flawless performances and versatility. Currently, she has numerous projects lined up, including her supernatural thriller Odela-2 and the horror comedy Aranmanai 4.

Now, in a recent update, Tamannaah took to her social platform and shared more details about her upcoming film Aranmanai 4.

Tamannaah's Aranmanai 4 release in April

On March 27, Tamannaah Bhatia took to the social media platform X and shared the poster of her upcoming horror thriller, writing, "Some say this Mansion is very chill, and some say it is very chilling. This April #Aranmanai4 is coming to give your summer a nice dose of laughter and a whole lot of chills and thrills... So are you ready?"

The film's makers also shared the news on the social media platform X, writing, "Get ready for the biggest entertainment of this summer #Aranmanai4 is coming to you, this April 2024; for a rib-tickling & spine-chilling experience." Aranmanai 4 is the fourth installment of the 2014 horror comedy franchise Aranmanai. According to reports, the film is scheduled to release on April 11, 2024. However, no official announcement has been made by the makers or cast members of the movie regarding the exact release date yet.

More about Aranmanai 4

The horror thriller is said to be a continuation of its previous installment, Aranmanai 3, which was released in 2021 and stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Sundar C, and Santhosh Prathap in key roles. Aranmanai 4 also stars Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, and others in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by renowned actor-politician Khushbu Sundar under the banner of Avni Cinemax, while the music has been composed by the musical duo Hiphop Tamizha.

More about the Aranmanai franchise

The Aranmanai franchise was started under the vision of Sundar C and comprises three parts. The first film, titled Aranmanai, featured Hansika Motwani, Andreah Jeremiah, Raai Laxmi, Sundar C, and Vinay Rai in key roles. The franchise then followed with a second part, Aranmanai 2, featuring Hansika Motwani, Sundar C, Trisha Krishnan, Siddharth, and Soori in lead roles. However, the second part did not receive a good response from the audience. After a long hiatus, Sundar C unveiled the third part, titled Aranmanai 3, featuring Arya, Raashii Khanna, and Andreah Jeremiah as key stars, which became a sensational blockbuster.

