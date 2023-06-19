Did Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja's husband Kalyaan Dhev hint at divorce with emotional Father's Day post?

Megastar Chiranjeevi's younger daughter Sreeja Konidela has been in the headlines for divorce rumours with her husband Kalyaan Dhev. While there was no official news from the family or anyone, Dhev's recent post on Father's Day suggests they are officially divorced. He mentioned that he gets to spend only four hours a week with his daughter Naviksha and it left fans wondering if the duo are officially divorced.

On Sunday, Father's Day, Kalyaan Dhev took to Instagram and shared a few photos and a video with his daughter Naviksha. In the video, the little one is also heard saying that she wants to spend more time with her father. Kalyaan's Father's Day post with Naviksha now indicates that the two could have been officially divorced. He wrote, "The best 4 hours I spend every week! @navishka_k #DaughtersAreTheBest."

Several fans took to the comment section and asked if he is officially divorced from Sreeja Kalyan, sister of Ram Charan. Some also mentioned that they understand the pain that Kalyaan is going through.

About Sreeja and Kalyaan Dhev

In January 2022, rumours of Sreeja and Kalyaan Dhev parting ways surfaced on social media. It all started after she dropped her husband's surname Dhev from her Instagram and other social media accounts. They have also unfollowed each other. However, neither the couple nor the mega family have so far reacted to the divorce. Sreeja has been regularly attending all family events including her Sister-in-law Upasana's baby shower, and cousin Varun Tej's engagement without Dhev. The official confirmation about the couple's divorce is yet to be made. However, Dhev's recent post indicates that they have definitely not been living together.

Sreeja married Kalyaan at the family’s farmhouse near Devanahalli, Bengaluru, in March 2016. The couple also has a daughter named Navshika. This is her second marriage as earlier she legally got divorced from Sirish Bharadwaj in 2011.





