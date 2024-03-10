South Newsmakers of the Week: From Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan divorce rumors to Ajith Kumar hospitalized and Aadujeevitham trailer

As the second week of March draws to a close, we look at some of the most important news from the South Indian film business. Here's the weekly news wrap for you, from the release of the highly anticipated film Gaami to the cinematic trailer unveiling of Aadujeevitam and Thala Ajith Kumar's hospitalization.

Prabhas and Disha Patani at Kalki 2898 AD shoot location

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated projects of the year 2024. The film's cast and crew are in full swing to complete the pending shooting scenarios so that they can present the final product to the masses. On March 7, the makers of the upcoming sci-fi thriller shared a picture from their shoot location in Italy featuring Prabhas and Disha Patani.

In the picture, Prabhas was seen in a thick black jacket and red pants while Disha was seen wrapped up in extra clothes due to weather conditions. The film is scheduled to be released on May 9, 2024, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages respectively.

Bramayugam OTT release

Mammootty starrer Bramayugam became one of the most sensational topics after its announcement. The film which was released on February 15 received an immense round of applause for its black and white theme and its representation. Now, the film helmed by Rahul Sadasivan is all set to premiere on Sony LIV on March 15, 2024.

The streaming platform announced via their official social media and even shared a short teaser of the film. The streaming platform wrote, “The iconic Mammootty stars in Bramayugam, a black and white masterpiece, shrouded in mystery and horror! Get ready for a cinematic experience unlike any other”. The horror thriller flick also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amanda Liz, and several others in important roles.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s divorce rumors

Previously, various reports suggested that Nayanthara had split from her husband Vignesh Shivan. The reports were based on Nayanthara's action of unfollowing Vignesh Shivan on Instagram. Meanwhile, she wrote a strange narrative on Instagram that hinted at their split. However, the accusations were false, as the filmmaker released a video of his gift to Nayanthara on their wedding anniversary. The Jawan actor is presently on vacation with her better half, Vignesh Shivan, and their twins, Uyir and Ulag.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s first look from Odela 2

Tamannaah Bhatia is now preparing for her upcoming film Odela 2, which is a sequel to the 2022 OTT release Odela Railway Station. On the auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri, Tamannaah came to her social media account and revealed the first look poster of Odela 2. She tweeted, "#FirstlookOdela2 I am delighted to be sharing the first look on this auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri. Har Har Mahadev! "Happy Maha Shivratri."

Tamannaah can be seen dressed as Naga Saadhu, clutching a damroo and a stick packed with crimson and yellow mouli (holy) thread. The film is directed by Ashok Teja and produced by Sampath Nandi and D. Madhu in collaboration. The supernatural thriller also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy in supporting parts.

Dhanush’s D51 titled Kubera

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, the makers of Dhanush's upcoming film with Sekhar Kammula revealed the film's title as Kubera and released the film's first look poster, which featured Dhanush looking at a painting of Lord Shiva behind him, with the caption: "On the auspicious moment of Maha Shivrathri, we unveil the First Look and Motion Poster of #Kubera; Witness this man stirring up the proceedings in theaters soon".

Kubera is filmmaker Sekhar Kammula's debut on-screen collaboration with Dhanush. Aside from Dhanush, the film also boasts a star-studded ensemble that includes Akkineni Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and many others in major roles as well.

Ajith Kumar hospitalized due to medical conditions

On March 7, it was announced that Thala Ajith Kumar had been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, ahead of VidaaMuyarchi's second schedule which begins next month. According to insiders, the actor had to undergo minimal treatment for a swollen nerve near his ear. However, Ajith has returned home safely following the minor treatment.

VidaaMuyarchi is Magizh Thirumeni's first collaboration with the Valimai star, and it promises to be a high-octane action film that will excite both reviewers and the audience. Aside from Thala Ajith VidaaMuyarchi, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra, and many others play important roles.

Vishwak Sen’s Gaami in theaters

Gaami, Vishwak Sen's much-anticipated film, was finally released in theaters on March 8. The film, touted as a survival thriller, follows the journey of a man seeking solutions to an untreated ailment. Many people have commended Vishwak Sen and Chandini Chowdary for their excellent performances. Netizens have also praised the film's technical qualities, claiming that it has set a standard for future generations of filmmakers. The film is directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, and it is produced by Karthik Sabareesh and Swetha Moravaneni through Karthik Kult Creations and presented by UV Creations.

Watch Gaami official trailer

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham trailer unveiled

Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming film Aadujeevitham, commonly known as The Goat Life, directed by Blessy, is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. The film, which is described as a survival drama, officially released its teaser on March 9 and has gotten an enthusiastic reception and praise from fans around the world. It offers insight into Prithviraj Sukumaran's character Najeeb, as well as the physical and mental changes he undergoes.

Furthermore, the phrase "Andar se koi bahar na jaa sake (No one should be able to escape from inside)" was repeated throughout the trailer. The sentence accurately sums up both the lives of the goats herded by Prithviraj's character and his existence in the Middle East. Overall, Aadujeevitham promises to be a terrific theatrical experience with a subtle storyline that will be remembered for ages.

