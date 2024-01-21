Superstar Mahesh Babu's latest release, Guntur Kaaram, has created a buzz with mixed reviews since its release last week. Notably, the iconic director of Indian Cinema, SS Rajamouli, and his music maestro MM Keeravani were spotted at AMB Cinemas, catching a screening of the film last night.

In a significant development, the highly anticipated next project of Superstar Mahesh Babu is to be directed by none other than the acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli. This collaboration is touted as the most significant venture in the history of the Indian film industry, promising a cinematic spectacle like never before.

Did SS Rajamouli enjoy Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram?

As SS Rajamouli gears up for his forthcoming collaboration with Mahesh Babu, the industry is abuzz with reports that the Superstar is dedicating the next couple of years exclusively to this mega project. Guntur Kaaram is poised to become Mahesh Babu's final release for at least the next three years, leaving his devoted fans yearning for more.

Amidst speculations, Rajamouli's recent viewing of Mahesh's latest release sparks discussions among fans, pondering whether it was a professional study for their upcoming collaboration or simply a display of their enduring friendship.

The most awaited Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli collaboration

When SS Rajamouli, the director who is known for making stars out of actors, teams up with Mahesh Babu, one of the biggest stars in South India, it's like a movie dream come true. Rajamouli is famous for turning actors like Jr NTR, Prabhas, and Ram Charan into huge stars with his amazing movies like Baahubali, Student No 1, Chatrapathi, RRR, and Magadheera.

But now, he's working with the already-superstar Mahesh Babu, and it's creating a lot of excitement. This collaboration is expected to be something really big and special in the world of cinema.

The much-anticipated collaboration between Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu is said to belong to the action/adventure genre, drawing comparisons to the exhilarating vibes of Indiana Jones. Speculation is rife that the movie will unfold its thrilling tale in the heart of the perilous Amazon rainforests.

Given Rajamouli's affinity for Indian mythology in his previous works, the question arises: will this movie break away from the mythological theme, or will it witness the infusion of an Indian mythological character into the dense Amazonian landscapes? Known for his unparalleled ability to create magical universes, Rajamouli's next move remains a mystery, and only time will reveal the enchanting secrets held within this cinematic journey.

According to our sources, Rajamouli films are deeply rooted in Indian Mythology, and the upcoming jungle adventure with Mahesh Babu will be no different.

The brains behind the upcoming Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu project, Vijayendra Prasad, and the iconic composer MM Keeravani, known for bringing Oscars to India alongside Rajamouli, are set to weave their magic once again.

Vijayendra Prasad, Rajamouli's father and the creative force behind the project, recently revealed the completion of the writing process.

Meanwhile, MM Keeravani, whose musical brilliance has left an indelible mark on cinema, will continue his association with the duo, promising a symphony of storytelling and melodies in this much-anticipated venture.

