WATCH: Mahesh Babu leaves for Germany; superstar receives sweet send-off from wife Namrata

Superstar Mahesh Babu, who recently starred in the Telugu action entertainer Guntur Kaaram, was seen at the airport, leaving for a short trip to Germany. The actor arrived at the airport with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and the two were seen sharing some sweet moments before Mahesh left for his flight.

The cute interaction of the star couple served major couple goals, as wife Namrata kissed the actor goodbye. Mahesh was also seen smiling as the couple engaged in some funny banter. As always the celebrated actor arrived in his casual look, sporting stylish pants, a shirt, and a jacket on top. The actor also wore a beige hat, to complement his look.

Mahesh Babu off to Germany for Rajamouli’s next?

It is rumored that Mahesh’s trip to Germany might be work-related as the actor is getting ready to shoot for his next with director SS Rajamouli. The reason for this is that usually whenever Mahesh flies off for a vacation, it is always with his wife and two kids, Sitara and Gautham Ghattamaneni but this time around, Mahesh is heading off for a solo trip, which has sparked the rumors.

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu’s work front

Mahesh Babu’s latest film to hit the silver screens is Guntur Kaaram, written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film has received mixed responses from the audiences but has still managed to hold a decent grip at the box office. Guntur Kaaram also stars Sree Leela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Ajay Ghosh, Ajay, Rao Ramesh and others. Guntur Kaaram has been produced by Naga Vamsi under the Haarika and Haasini Creations banner. Thaman S has composed the music for the film, and cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa has shot the film.

As mentioned earlier, Mahesh’s next project is with director SS Rajamouli. The film is touted to be a globe-trotting action/adventure drama. There have been rumors recently that Indonesian sensation, actress Chelsea Islan is being roped in to play an important role in the film. Mahesh Babu will be likely to dedicate the next 2-3 years to Rajamouli’s grand vision.

ALSO READ: SSMB29: Did Mahesh Babu travel to Germany for technical work of SS Rajamouli’s film?