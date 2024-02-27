Did you know Rajinikanth's wife Latha still makes superstar wear rings they exchanged 43 years ago?

Rajinikanth and his wife Latha Rajnikanth recently celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary. Amidst the flood of well-wishes, a particularly heartwarming message from their daughter Soundarya Rajnikanth garnered much attention.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Soundarya expressed her love for her beloved parents, writing, "43 years of togetherness my darling amma & appa !!!! .. always standing by each other rock solid amma cherishes and makes appa wear the chain and rings they exchanged 43 years ago, every year !!!!! Love you both too much and more #CoupleGoals".

The Rajni-Latha love story

Rajnikanth's romantic journey began when he crossed paths with Latha Rajnikanth, formerly known as Latha Rangachari, during an interview for a college magazine. Latha, then an Ethiraj College student, had the opportunity to interview Rajnikanth. Their love story culminated in marriage on February 26, 1981, at the sacred Tirupati temple located in Andhra Pradesh.

Who is Soundarya Rajinikanth?

Soundarya Rajinikanth is not just the daughter of Rajinikanth; she has established herself as a talented graphic designer from a young age. Her prowess in graphic design was evident when she worked on designing the titles for movies like Padayappa and Baba. As her career progressed, Soundarya contributed to the entire graphic design of notable films such as Thalapathy's Sivakasi and Vikram's Majaa, among many others.

In addition to her graphic design endeavors, Soundarya has ventured into film production. She produced the movie Goa, directed by the esteemed director Venkat Prabhu, who is now working on Thalapathy 68, Greatest of all time.

Furthermore, Soundarya has showcased her directorial skills by helming projects like Kochadaiiyaan, starring her father, Rajinikanth, and Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, featuring her former brother-in-law Dhanush.

In Kochadaiiyaan, Soundarya Rajinikanth's mother, Latha Rajinikanth, also showed her musical talent by lending her voice to a song.

Upcoming projects of Rajnikanth

Rajinikanth's most recent outing was in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam, as he made a cameo appearance in this Vishnu Vishal starrer. Despite the film's lackluster performance at the box office, Thalaivar has an impressive lineup ahead. His next project is Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, known for his critically acclaimed movie Jai Bhim. Vettaiyan boasts an exceptional cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, and Dushara Vijayan, alongside Rajinikanth. LYCA Productions is backing this ambitious venture, with Anirudh composing the music.

Following Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth will be collaborating with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalaivar 171, produced by Sun Pictures. This marks Lokesh's next project after Vikram and Leo. Additionally, Anirudh Ravichander is set to compose the music for Thalaivar 171, adding further excitement to this highly anticipated film.

