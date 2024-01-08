Did you know that Radhika Pandit did not agree to marry Yash initially and made him wait six months?

KGF star Yash and actress Radhika Pandit have been married since 2016 now and the couple have been setting goals for many of their fans ever since, owning the title of a power couple.

However, not many know that the actress did not agree to marry the Rocking Star right before he proposed to her. So much so that she made him wait for six months before she finally accepted his proposal.

Yash and Radhika Pandit’s dating life

Talking about his courtship for proposing to his wife, Yash once revealed to Bangalore Times, “I used to tell her that I’ve tried all that, but she doesn’t get the hint. I think she is a Buddhu (idiot). I have her number stored as Buddhu on my phone still now. I was very sure of what was happening. I wanted to propose to her, but I wasn’t very confident. This was because I was scared since we had been such good friends and I didn’t want to lose that, because that was special.”

He further added, “But, on Valentine’s Day, I decided that this was it, I would propose to her and decided to find out where she was. I asked her where she was and she told me she was going to a Koramangala mall to watch a movie. I had this gut feeling that I should propose to her at this moment. I knew she was there, so I decided to go to the mall. I wanted to give her a special gift of all the things she liked. There were some readymade baskets of things, but they didn’t impress me. Hence, I began putting together all the things that she liked, like carnations, chocolates, and soft toys.”

Advertisement

Even though Yash had proposed to her by then, Radhika did not say an yes to his proposal and waited for six months to respond. She once said to the Times of India when asked about marrying Yash, “We’re both from the industry and we have seen drama on screen. But, this wasn’t anything like that. Yash asked me over the phone and that’s how it unfolded. I did take my time. I don’t even sign my films immediately and this was saying yes to marriage.”

Yash and Radhika Pandit

Interestingly, the KGF actor also revealed that Radhika was trivial in that he did not propose to her more dramatically but he added that the proposal scene in Mr and Mrs Ramachari was his gift to her.

Mr and Mrs Ramachari was their third collaboration together for a film at a time when their dating rumors were the most intensified. Now, the couple have been married for 7 years with two kids - Arya and Yatharv.

ALSO READ: KGF star Yash's three fans die of electrocution while prepping for his birthday