KGF star Yash's three fans die of electrocution while prepping for his birthday

It is reported that three fans of Kannada superstar Yash have passed away, and three have been severely injured while setting up a cutout for him on the occasion of his 38th birthday.

By S Devasankar
Updated on Jan 08, 2024   |  10:23 AM IST  |  3.5K
Yash birthday shocking mishap: Three fans die of electrocution
KGF star Yash's three fans die of electrocution while prepping for his birthday (PC. Yash Instagram)

The Kannada superstar Yash is not an unfamiliar face to the Indian audience. The actor has been one of the most prominent faces, not just in the Kannada film industry, but all over the country over the last few years. He also enjoys an avid fan-following across the country, 

Related Story

entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi-Yash’s Ramayana to go on floor in summer 2024? Fan claims who met Animal star at

The KGF actor is celebrating his 38th birthday today, and his fans are more excited than ever. In the latest update, three fans of the actor have passed away due to electrocution while erecting a cut-out of the actor in honor of his birthday. It is also understood that three others have been left severely injured due to the incident.

More about Yash’s birthday

Recently, Yash had taken to his official X (formerly Twitter)  account to share a heartfelt note for his fans ahead of his birthday. He thanked them for their unending support, and mentioned that their love keeps him going. The actor wrote:

“It's been nearly a month since we announced Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, and the love and appreciation you have showered means the world to me. Your excitement, reactions, theories and analysis encourage me to do more.”

He also mentioned that due to prior commitments, he would not be able to meet his fans on his birthday, and added that every wish from every fan is highly  appreciated and is special for him. 

Check out the post below:


Yash on the workfront

Yash was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2, the highly anticipated sequel of the 2018 film by the same name. The actor reprised his role as Rocky in the film, which also featured Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon, Easwari Rao and more in prominent roles.

Advertisement

The actor will next be seen in Geetu Mohandas’ third directorial, titled Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups. The film was announced in December, last year, and is touted to revolve around a drug cartel and mafia based in Goa. Furthermore, it is expected that the film will be a high octane entertainer, with a story driven plot.

Earlier, there was a buzz that Sai Pallavi would be playing the lead alongside Yash in the film. However, recently, it was rumored that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been roped in to play the female lead in the film, marking her South Indian debut. Official confirmation regarding this is awaited from the makers.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan to star in Yash and Geethu Mohandas’ Toxic? Here’s what we know

Advertisement
About The Author
S Devasankar

A graduate in Economics, with heart made of cinema, Devasankar is vividly in love with world cinema! A true

...

Credits: Bangalore Times X
Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Dan Levy

Dan Levy
Latest Movies: Haunted Mansion

The Emmy-winning actor Den Levi said in a recent interview that although he was first nervous about his new cooking show, it ultimately restored his faith in people.  At least ten chefs will be featured in the eight-episode unscripted series, sharing their recipes and personal experiences with the audience. Further, con...

Read more

Movie

The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6
Drama, Biography, History

The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...

Read more

Latest Articles