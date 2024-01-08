KGF star Yash's three fans die of electrocution while prepping for his birthday

The Kannada superstar Yash is not an unfamiliar face to the Indian audience. The actor has been one of the most prominent faces, not just in the Kannada film industry, but all over the country over the last few years. He also enjoys an avid fan-following across the country,

The KGF actor is celebrating his 38th birthday today, and his fans are more excited than ever. In the latest update, three fans of the actor have passed away due to electrocution while erecting a cut-out of the actor in honor of his birthday. It is also understood that three others have been left severely injured due to the incident.

Recently, Yash had taken to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to share a heartfelt note for his fans ahead of his birthday. He thanked them for their unending support, and mentioned that their love keeps him going. The actor wrote:

“It's been nearly a month since we announced Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, and the love and appreciation you have showered means the world to me. Your excitement, reactions, theories and analysis encourage me to do more.”

He also mentioned that due to prior commitments, he would not be able to meet his fans on his birthday, and added that every wish from every fan is highly appreciated and is special for him.

Yash was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2, the highly anticipated sequel of the 2018 film by the same name. The actor reprised his role as Rocky in the film, which also featured Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon, Easwari Rao and more in prominent roles.

The actor will next be seen in Geetu Mohandas’ third directorial, titled Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups. The film was announced in December, last year, and is touted to revolve around a drug cartel and mafia based in Goa. Furthermore, it is expected that the film will be a high octane entertainer, with a story driven plot.

Earlier, there was a buzz that Sai Pallavi would be playing the lead alongside Yash in the film. However, recently, it was rumored that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been roped in to play the female lead in the film, marking her South Indian debut. Official confirmation regarding this is awaited from the makers.

