Vishwak Sen starrer Gaami gets release date; makers drop cinematic making video

Actor Vishwak Sen's highly anticipated film Gaami has officially got its release. The makers, UV Creations took to their social platform X and dropped the release date along with the film's making video.

The makers wrote, "A man's journey through the impossible and the unknown to conquer his fear (blue eye emoji) #Gaami GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON MARCH 8th (heart emoji)Watch the making video now! ready for a NEW EXPERIENCE only on the BIG SCREENS (star emoji)".

The makers dropped a brilliant cinematic video that featured the whole cast, crew, and their concepts vastly. Vishwak Sen will be seen in his completely new avatar.

The HIT actor is set to play an Aghori with a rare physical condition of not being able to experience human touch. Helmed by Vidyadhar Kagita, Chandini Chowdary plays the female lead in the movie while other members of the cast are MG Abhinaya, Harika Pedada, and Mohammed Samad. Naresh Kumaran is the music composer, and Vishwanath Reddy is the film’s cinematographer. Vidyadhar has co-written the film along with Pratyush Vatyam.

Earlier, makers dropped a highly engaging teaser that received a positive response on social media. The teaser showcases the excellent visuals and background score of the film. However, the aesthetically shot locales and fitting background score stand as the highlight of the teaser.

Vishwak Sen's upcoming films

Vishwak will be next seen in the Telugu action drama film titled Gangs of Godavari earlier titled VS11. The film will be helmed by Krishna Chityana. It is being bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Sujanya, and co-produced by Venkat Upputuri, Gopichand Innamuri, and Fortune Four Cinemas. It stars Neha Shetty, Anjali, Nassar, and P. Sai Kumar. The Announcement of the film was made through a Formal Pooja Ceremony on April 26, 2023 in Hyderabad.



The film's soundtrack album and background scores have been composed by maestro Yuvan Shankar Raja. The first single from the film, Suttamla Soosi was released and Aditya Music secured the audio rights.

