Did you notice THIS detail in Mammootty-Jyothika starrer Kaathal - The Core, directed by Jeo Baby?
As Mammootty and Jyothika starrer Kaathal - The Core is out for streaming, people have seemed to notice a certain detail in the film. Check it out!
Kaathal - The Core starring Mammootty and Jyothika in the lead roles has been a heart-touching film for many people and they have been voicing the same since the film’s release back in November 2023.
Now the film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil languages, and with this many people have tuned in and seemed to have taken notice of a certain detail in the film’s opening credits.
The makers of Kaathal - The Core started off the opening credits of the film by thanking the drivers, production executives, light men & all the other technical departments of the film before the main cast and crew details.
Kaathal - The Core credit details
In most of all films, the names of the technical crew are given at the end of the film, generally when people are exiting the theaters but the makers have opted to do a kind-hearted gesture this time for the technical crew.
Moreover, this is not the first time Jeo Baby has gone contrary to the social norms of filmmaking and credits in his films. Back in 2021 for his film The Great Indian Kitchen, director Jeo Baby opted to “Thank Science” instead of the usual “Thank God” title films had for many years and continue to have even today.
Kaathal - The Core had been a major success in theaters at the time of release and crossed more than 50 days in the theaters before also premiering for OTT streaming. The film was well-received by both the audience and the critics who lauded Mammootty and Jyothika for their intense performance in the film.
More about Kaathal - The Core
Kaathal - The Core starring Mammootty and Jyothika in the leading roles is directed by director Jeo Baby with a script penned by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria.
The film features the story of a retired bank manager Mathew who decides to contest in the local panchayat elections, only to be shocked by his wife Omana who has filed a divorce case against him citing that he’s a homosexual. The film focuses on the themes of homosexuality and how contemporary society treats members of the LGBTQ+ community in India.
Along with that the film also offers a deep and emotionally intense dramatic premise where the protagonist has to understand his own sexuality and embrace them.
