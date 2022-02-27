EXCLUSIVE: Arabic Kuthu singer Jonita Gandhi spills beans about the song; Calls Anirudh 'extremely versatile'

Arabic Kuthu, the first song from Vijay and Pooja Hegde's Beast is the latest viral video on social media. From Samantha to director Atlee, the social media is flooded with Halamathi Habibo vibes. The joy-filled first track from Beast is crooned by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi, while the lyrics are penned by actor Sivakarthikeyan. While Arabic Kuthu is ruling the hearts of the audience, Jonita Gandhi an Indian-born Canadian playback singer says she feels glad singing this epic song.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Jonita also shared her experience of singing with Anirudh Ravichander, who is a big name in the Tamil music industry. "I’m a huge fan of Anirudh’s music. He is extremely versatile and the fact that we’re both diverse in our musical exposure makes it easy to work together. It's always easy to connect with him on a musical level and to work together in the studio. No matter what the song or style is, it’s always a fun and unique experience," said Jonita who is the voice behind chartbuster tracks like The Breakup Song (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) and Sau Tarah Ke (Dishoom), Chellama (Doctor).

Asked how different her experience was it in terms of singing a mix of Tamil and Arabic song. Jonita said, "Singing in Tamil is always challenging but really fun. But one of the things that makes this song unique is the fact that a large portion of the lyrics are actually not words from any language. Learning the 'gibberish' bits was probably easier and it was definitely easier to have fun with."

The North and South's collaboration in music is massive. A lot of Hindi singers have sung in South music, which is one of the biggest growing markets currently. Asked about the same, Jonita says 'music transcends language barriers'.

"I think it's great that musicians are collaborating between the North and South. Every singer comes from a different background and has something special to contribute, regardless of whether they're a native speaker of the language they're singing in or not. As cliche as it sounds, there's a reason why people always say that music has no language; it transcends language barriers," said Arabic Kuthu co-singer Jonita Gandhi.

