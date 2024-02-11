Krithi Shetty flaunts HOT perky moves to Thalapathy Vijay’s Arabic Kuthu from Beast

Krithi Shetty who has been a notable name in Telugu cinema for quite some time is set to become a fresh face in Tamil and even Malayalam films releasing this year.

Interestingly, the actress has seemingly set the floors on fire with her first time belly-dancing to the Tamil Arabic Kuthu, a chart-busting hit song from the Thalapathy Vijay starrer film Beast.

The video of her dancing to the tunes of Arabic Kuthu was shared by herself on her official Instagram handle which had the caption, “first choreography.”

Check out Krithi Shetty dancing to Thalapathy Vijay’s Arabic Kuthu

The actress was seen flaunting her steps alongside her trainer Sanjana Muthreja who is a well-known celebrity belly dance trainer previously seen working with actresses like Janhvi Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The actress was seen wearing a bright red color top along with black long pants which had fringes alongside them, making the wavy texture applicable to a belly dance routine.

The song Arabic Kuthu which is also known as Halamithi Habibo has always been a massive hit since its first lyrical song was released. The song composed by Anirudh Ravichander was sung by the talented composer himself along with his frequent collaborator Jonita Gandhi. The song was part of the 2022 film Beast which had Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles and was directed by Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar.

Interestingly, this song was also the first time Jani Master had choreographed for Thalapathy Vijay in a film which was later continued on for the film Varisu which was released in early 2023.

Krithi Shetty upcoming movies

Krithi Shetty was last seen in 2023 with the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Custody starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. The film directed by Venkat Prabhu was not a success in the theaters and received mixed reviews from the critics.

The actress is next set to appear in several films in languages Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. In Telugu, Krithi is next set to play the lead role in the tentatively titled film Sharwa35 starring Sharwanand which is said to be directed by Devadas director Sriram Adittya.

In Malayalam, she will be making her debut alongside Tovino Thomas for the film Ajayante Randam Moshanam which is directed by Jithin Lal, and in Tamil, she will be appearing in the films Vaa Vaathiyaare starring Karthi, Genie starring Jayam Ravi and Love Insurance Corporation starring Pradeep Ranganathan of Love Today fame.

