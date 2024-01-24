EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur recalls praise she received for keeping romance alive in films

Mrunal Thakur, who is currently basking in the glory of her recent movie Hi Nanna featuring Nani in the main role, recently had an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

During the interview, Mrunal was asked about her experience of achieving success in romantic films like Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna, considering that romance movies have become quite rare in the post-pandemic world.

The actress responded, “It feels nice to bring romance back and someone actually complimented me by saying thank you for keeping romance alive in this world where you only suffering from the pandemic and so many things are going around us. So thank you so much.”

Reacting further to the question, Mrunal said, “Kids, they love Sita Ramam. My friend’s niece, she’s 13 or 14 years old and she’s like I want a husband like Ram. So, I’m really happy that because we grew up watching romantic movies and suddenly there were no romantic movies. Even though we enjoy other genres, we do need romance in our lives.”

She further added, “Everyone says they don’t like watching romance and whatever but everyone secretly watches it. They all watch it, so I just want to cater it to that kind of audience who are a sucker for romance. So, I’m really happy that Hi Nanna and Sita Ramam shaped up the way it did and I would try and continue to bring that magic on the screen with some other character, some other movie, some other language.”

Mrunal Thakur Workfront

Mrunal Thakur's latest appearance was in 2023, where she starred in the blockbuster movie Hi Nanna alongside Nani. The romantic drama received immense praise from both audiences and critics for its outstanding performances, heartfelt emotions, amazing music, and compelling storyline.

Currently, the talented actress is gearing up for her upcoming Hindi film titled Pooja Meri Jaan, which is in the final stages of post-production. Additionally, she will also be seen as the lead in Vijay Deverakonda's film Family Star.

