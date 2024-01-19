Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of Liger; says he doesn’t regret anything
In a recent interview, Vijay Deverakonda spoke about the failure of Liger at the box office. Read all the details here.
Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut venture Liger didn’t live up to the expectations at the box office. The film was outrightly dismissed by the audiences and was deemed a poor film. Well, during a recent interview with Lifestyle Asia, when Vijay Deverakonda was asked if he would change anything about Liger, this is what the actor had to say.
“I don’t think that there is anything I could change. It was a script that I liked and a director that I was very keen to work with.” Vijay also added that he gave it his all for the film. The actor continued, “In hindsight, certain things about the film could have been better but there’s nothing I can change, and I don’t even think about changing it.”
Vijay about the failure of Liger
Vijay Deverakonda seems to have attained a sort of peaceful state in his life right now, and these calm and composed answers are certainly proof of that. The actor convincingly shared, “Liger was a part of my life. I gave a few years to it and I moved on. That’s life. You keep doing things, some will work and some will not work.”
Although Vijay has managed to remove himself from the bubble of success and failures, the actor did explain that it hurts when you make a movie for people to love and enjoy but people don’t enjoy it. The actor continued, “A couple of days after that, you feel a dip in energy because for two years you’ve been giving so much energy to the film. But when the film is enjoyed and celebrated you feel a replenishment of that energy that you give a film. But once you find the next script that you love, the next bunch of people you’re excited about working with, you go ahead with life, and the energy comes back to you.”
Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming projects
Speaking about working with the next bunch of people, Vijay’s upcoming projects include Family Star and the tentatively titled VD12. Family Star is a family entertainer starring Mrunal Thakur in the lead role, written and directed by Parasuram Petla. The film is being produced by Dil Raju.
VD12 is an exciting action drama written and directed by Jersey fame director Goutam Tinnanuri.
