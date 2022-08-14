EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Nayanthara spotted chilling on the streets of Barcelona while on her holiday with Vignesh

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the newlywed couple are enjoying every bit of their second honeymoon in Barcelona, Spain. We have got our hands on a few exclusive photos of Nayanthara chilling and checking her phone while taking a break on the streets of Barcelona. One can see in the photos, Nayan is sporting white shorts and a brown tank top teamed with a pair of flip-flops. She completed her casual day-out look with her signature high bun.

Nayanthara and Vignesh recently headed to Spain for a much-needed vacation. The filmmaker husband took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos of them having a lovely time in their private jet. He wrote, "En route Barcelona with my wifey."

He captioned the other picture of them, "After a continuous streak of work work work ! Here we take sometime for ourselves !." The Kollywood couple is expected to return Chennai on August 21.

Meanwhile, check out Nayanthara's latest exclusive photos below:

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan tied the know in Chennai on June 9. It was a star-studded yet intimate wedding with Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth among many biggies in attendance.

On the work front, Nayanthara recently wrapped up a long Mumbai schedule for Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee film, Jawan. The film is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. She will be next seen in Lucifer's remake titled GodFather. The film stars superstar Mohanlal in the lead role.

